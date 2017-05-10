LIVE: Red River Valley Fair Celebrates Hometown Heroes

The Fair Will Honor 5 Local Veterans This Summer

Judy Dvoracek, The Special Events Coordinator for the Red River Valley Fair, tells Adam about the Hometown Heroes program.

The Fair will honor five veterans or active service members on July, 13th during a special event at the fair.

You can nominate any living veteran or service member who lives within a 100 mile radius of the Fargo-Moorhead area can make it to the ceremony.

You can nominate your heroes through May 31st.

Click on this link to go to the nomination page.