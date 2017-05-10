Minnesota Group Says They’re Not Anti-Vaxx, Just Here to Inform

The state health department is encouraging many of the families in the targeted community to get vaccinations for their children

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Measles cases in Minnesota are continuing to rise, especially in the Somali community.

But another group is urging them to consider the risks of the vaccine.

The Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota organized a public meeting to inform parents about the concerns surrounding the shots.

They said they don’t want to appear anti-vaccine, just informed.

“I think every vaccine has risks and benefits and I think the MMR is just like all of those,” said Mark Blaxill of Health Choice.

“There’s a lot of people in the community who are not anti-vaccine but they just need more information,” said mother Rukia Abei

The group said they want to make sure families know about the state’s vaccine exemption process if parents choose not to vaccinate their children.