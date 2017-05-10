Minnesota Lawmakers Running Out of Time to Finalize Budget Deal

TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The plan by Republicans to pass budget bills despite veto threats by Gov. Dayton is on hold.

The House and Senate passed a handful of budget bills last night after backing away from negotiations with the Democratic governor.

They had planned today to finish up those bills.

But a Senate Republican’s absence to tend to an ailing family member left the GOP without the votes to pass its budget bills.

Lawmakers are running out of time to finalize a deal with Dayton on a new, two-year budget.

Their deadline is May 22.

