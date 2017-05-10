Postal Workers Fighting Hunger with “Stamp Out Hunger” Program

Did you get one of these bags at your doorstep?

FARGO, N.D. — Postal workers are fighting hunger by delivering empty grocery bags to homes across the region.

Anyone can use the bags to donate non-perishable foods for the 25th annual Stamp out Hunger.

Simply leave the bags of food out this Saturday and postal workers will pick them up.

It’s a nationwide effort to stock food at places like the Dorothy Day House and the Emergency Food Pantry.

They’re also sending out envelopes for monetary donations.

“Together we can use the dollars that you put in this envelope to secure more food and help over 20,000 people here in the Cass and Clay community,” said Cari Drees, manager for the Great Plains Food Bank.

They hope to collect more than last year’s total of 44,000 pounds of food for the Fargo-Moorhead area.