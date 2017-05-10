Secretary of Transportation Scheduled for Fargo’s UAS Event

The event which begins on May 31st will be a gathering of local, national and global leaders in the unmanned aerial systems industry

FARGO, ND — The Secretary of Transportation is coming to Fargo for the 2017 Drone Focus Conference.

Elaine Chao was invited to attend by Senator John Hoeven.

The event, which begins on May 31st, will be a gathering of local, national and global leaders in the unmanned aerial systems industry.

Secretary Chao has agreed to address the conference and meet with representatives from Grand Forks about the UAS research, development and operations ongoing in the region.

“As the Secretary of Transportation she also oversees the FAA so this is all about continuing to build our leadership role in the UAS industry,” said Sen. Hoeven.

Hoeven has also invited Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to North Dakota to see local efforts to develop UAS technology at Grand Sky and the test site.