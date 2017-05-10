Senators Hoeven and Heitkamp Calling for Further Investigation in Midst of Comey Firing

Comey traveled to North Dakota last year to open a FBI office in Williston and to visit with tribal officials at the Fort Berthold Reservation

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota’s senators are calling for different investigations into Russian ties to the election after the firing of the FBI director.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp wants a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties between President Trump and Russia following the president’s firing of James Comey.

The North Dakota Democrat says Comey’s firing “raises far more questions than it answers.”

Republican Sen. John Hoeven says the case has been made for Trump to fire Comey but the timing raises questions.

He’s calling for a continued investigation by a bipartisan Senate committee into last year’s presidential election, “including any Russian interference”.

Comey traveled to North Dakota last year to open a FBI office in Williston and to visit with tribal officials at the Fort Berthold Reservation.