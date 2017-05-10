West Fargo Breaks Ground on Willow Park Elementary

Willow Park Elementary School Will Open Up For the 2018-2019 School Year

WEST FARGO, ND — The West Fargo School District is closer to opening up another elementary school.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Willow Park Elementary School on land that is actually in Fargo.

The school will help get kindergarten children on the north side of town back into their neighborhood schools as well as provide a closer school to the children in that area.

State Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo says that the project has unanimous support.

“Some of us have been in West Fargo long enough to remember some contentious days between the communities and between the school districts,” said St. Sen. Lee. “I think this is a perfect example of how good things happen when good folks get together to serve the needs of the people in the neighborhood.”

Willow Park Elementary School will open in time for the 2018–2019 school year.