Bound By Blue: Local Police Departments Honor Officer Moszer

Officers from multiple area law enforcement agencies are traveling to Washington, D.C. to honor Officer Moszer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer will be remembered this weekend at the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington D.C.

When Officer Moszer died in the line of duty last February, his loss was felt across the entire Fargo Moorhead community.

“We have seen tremendous support shared with all law enforcement throughout the metro area and beyond,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department. “We will remember and will always remember all of the blue lights and the support and the many community events recognizing law enforcement service and the ultimate sacrifice that was made by Officer Moszer.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand that night, and, for them, sending officers to D.C. is a way to show support for the Fargo Police Department and for Officer Moszer’s family.

“Some of us were on scene that night and it was just an unfortunate circumstance,” said Brandon Desautel of the Moorhead Police Department, “but to see all of this come together and be a part of his name being placed on the wall for making the ultimate sacrifice and giving his life to help the community.”

Even for officers who weren’t there, they still feel the need to pull together to support the larger community.

“Basically, it’s a brotherhood, and you can’t replace anyone for that,” said Austin Bagley of the West Fargo Police Department. “You can go over there and you support them for whatever they need, whether that’s a tragic thing like this or whether it’s going out on a picnic with the community or anything like that we always joined in arms and doing it together.”

Police officers are bound together by blue and stand up to support each other’s community when tragedy strikes.

Five officers from Moorhead, three from West Fargo and another from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are traveling to Washington this weekend to support the Moszer family.