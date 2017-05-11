Congressman Kevin Cramer’s Town Hall Tussle

The two men were asked to leave the town hall. Video from KXMB in Bismarck

Video from KXMB in Bismarck.

MANDAN, ND — Rep. Kevin Cramer’s Town Hall in Mandan quickly escalated into a minor tussle.

It started when one person approached Rep. Cramer and attempted to stuff money into the congressman’s jacket pocket in an effort to defend another person in attendance over health care.

He then continued to come at Rep. Cramer, demanding to know if the rich would benefit from the repeal of Affordable Care Act with tax cuts.

Another man from the audience jumped up, put his hands around the other man’s throat and yelled “shut your mouth!”

Officers then escorted the man who had put his hands on the other man’s throat out of the meeting before escorting the other man out too.

Rep. Cramer told the rest of the people in attendance that the rich would not benefit with tax cuts with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and that health care was not being destroyed.

Just under 100 people attended the meeting with many demanding answers for Congressman Cramer’s decision to vote yes on the American Health Care Act.

Republican members of Congress across the country are facing contentious town hall meetings after passing their version of the health care bill and working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.