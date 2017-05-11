Hannaher’s Celebrates New Show Space

The public is invited to check out the new space that has creative office set ups

FARGO, ND — Hannaher’s is celebrating its new space on Main Avenue.

Business leaders gathered to check out creative and innovative ideas for the work place.

Hannaher’s demonstrates and sells different office set ups.

The show space was previously located on 20th Avenue South across from the Multiband tower.

“The space we were in fit us 20 years ago, but it didn’t fit us today,” said President Paul Hannaher, who is also CEO. “We needed to change that and adapt ourselves to basically building a warehouse, but showing how we can convert a warehouse into a very effective and functional office space.”

The family run shop has been running since 1939.