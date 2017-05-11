Fargo Big Brothers Big Sisters Agency Wins National Award

Only ten percent of local agencies nationwide win the American Quality Award

FARGO, ND — The Family Service Center received a major award from the national Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The Fargo–based organization is one of 36 local agencies nationwide to receive the America Quality Award for team leadership and quality community programming.

The Village has served over 200 children in the F–M area by connecting them to adult volunteers.

The Village is proud that they have made such a positive impact on the local community.

“We’re providing the best quality services that we can to the youth in our community and that we’re following the best standards of practice that there are on a nationwide level to ensure that we’re really providing the best services to our youth,” said Susan Smith, The Village Program Director.

Only ten percent of the Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies receive this award annually.

The Village will receive their award in San Diego in June.