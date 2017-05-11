NDSU Softball Stays Alive in Conference Tournament After Game One Loss

NDSU Rebounds with 14-3 win

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Top-seeded IUPUI rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat No. 4 South Dakota 11-10 in The Summit League Softball Championship Thursday afternoon at the Ellig Sports Complex.

Mandy Dallas led off the seventh with a solo shot to tie the game at 10-10, setting up the walk off situation for IUPUI’s senior Roni Patterson who ended the game with a RBI single to right field. IUPUI (22-27) was led by Dallas who went 3-of-4 with 4 RBI.

South Dakota (22-31) jumped ahead early as they pushed two across in the second on three doubles and left two runners stranded. IUPUI rallied back and pushed seven runs across in the bottom of the third, starting with Chitwood’s homerun.

The Coyotes pushed two more runs across in the fourth with a single from Rogers. Winckler homered in the top of the fifth to give the Yotes the lead back. USD added to their lead in the sixth driving two more runs in.

Western Illinois sophomore pitcher Emily Ira tossed a complete game, striking out 13 NDSU hitters, to give the Leathernecks a 4-3 win over the 2016 champions North Dakota State Thursday afternoon at the Ellig Sports Complex. It is the Leathernecks best run in the Summit League tournament since 2010 when they were runner-up’s.

Ira received run support early in the game as the Leathernecks (22-30) put across two runs in the second inning. That would be more than enough for the Pitcher of the Year to pick up her 12th win of the campaign.

NDSU (24-31) hit .192 (5-for-26) and left only two runners stranded on base in the ballgame. Soriano started a rally for the Bison with a singled to center. Beatty used her speed to beat the first baseman to the bag for a single. Vanessa Anderson homered to right center to tie the game 3-3.

Western Illinois put together a string of hits to push the final run across the plate in the top of the fifth. Western Illinois moves on to play top-seeded IUPUI Friday at 1:00 p.m. CT.