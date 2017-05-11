Pet Connection: Meet Salem

He's pure magic.

There’s a lot of mythology about black cats, some of it based on bad luck, much of it based on a legendary connection to witches. Salem, a 3 1/2 year old neutered male, was named for one of the highest-profile black cats in the TV biz, the black cat who starred with Melissa Joan Hart in the TV sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

As you’ll see from the video of his live in-studio appearance with Emily Welker and his Homeward Animal Shelter rescue worker Heather Klefstad on the KVRR Morning Show, Salem is even better-looking than the famous kitty he’s named after. He’s got a gorgeous, shiny coat of pure black and gigantic green eyes. This big, handsome fellow has a calm, affectionate disposition to go with his great looks. He’s also declawed on his front paws.

In all the myths about black cats and bad luck, it’s pretty much only the animals themselves that seem ever to have suffered from any black-cat curse. The hostility toward these lovely creatures is so prevalent that each year, many shelters across the country put a temporary hold on their black cats around Halloween due to concerns about the cats’ safety. Fortunately, Salem’s luck could be changing… because maybe this appearance will lead to his “furever home.” Will it be with you?

Check out his profile, and don’t forget to head over to the Fargo Theatre for Homeward’s event there with them this weekend — a special screening of “Beethoven” with adoptable animals to meet there.