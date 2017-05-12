Anglers Prepping for Minnesota Fishing Opener

DNR officials say the Mississippi has catch rates similar to many of the state's best fishing lakes

MINNESOTA — Thousands of anglers are getting ready for the 70th annual Minnesota Fishing Opener which casts off tomorrow.

Anglers in the state will be able to catch walleye, pike and trout.

Governor Dayton will host the opener along the Mississippi River in the St. Cloud area, a first for that part of lakes country.

Even though parts of Minnesota saw snowfall throughout April, weather is expected to be sunny.