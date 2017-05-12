Authorities Release Little Details Behind Death of California DAPL Protester

MORTON COUNTY, ND — Authorities are releasing little details behind death of a California man who was found dead near the Cannon Ball River.

Authorities say 35-year-old Damjan Nedelkovski of Glendale had alcohol in his system, but no drugs.

They say Nedelkovski was a known DAPL protester.

Morton County officials say his cell phone had no records since late October when he reportedly last made contact with friends and family.

They’re arranging to send his body back to family members in the Republic of Macedonia.