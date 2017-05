Coach of the Week: NDSU Baseball’s Tod Brown

Tod Brown and NDSU have a 15-10 record in the Summit League after their win Friday

Fargo, N.D. — North Dakota State baseball coach Tod Brown is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Brown and the Bison are 2nd place in the Summit League after their 5-2 win over Western Illinois.

It’s Brown’s 10th season at the helm of the Bison baseball team, during which he has a career record of 240-271.