Craig Cobb Sells Nome Property, Takes Back Reward Offer

Authorities said the fire was arson but have not made any arrests

NOME, ND — White supremacist Craig Cobb said he has sold his property in Nome, North Dakota back to its original owner.

Cobb said he is also taking back the reward offered for information on the fire that destroyed the church earlier this year.

Cobb is serving four years of probation for terrorizing people in Leith, North Dakota back in 2013.