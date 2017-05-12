Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: May 12

Thomas double play vs. Miranda save.

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the American Family Insurance high school play of the week, brought to you by the Chris Heise agency are:

Play number one comes from the softball diamond, Lexi Thomas turns a double play with Lexi Dauner. Play number two is from the pitch, Shanley’s Megan Miranda comes up with the big save.

Both are good but which is better? That’s for you to decide. You can vote for the american family insurance high school play of the week on our website kvrr.com. You can also vote on our twitter page as well.