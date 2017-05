Grand Forks Man Arrested for Terrorizing

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks arrested a man who they say threatened two people with a knife.

Charles Gibbons, 38, of Grand Forks, is charged with terrorizing after responding to a disturbance call.

He was found along Riverboat Road just after 4:00p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.