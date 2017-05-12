Group Focused on Recalling Fargo Commissioner Piepkorn Backs Down

Piepkorn says he is ready to file a request for the 35-hundred names of everyone who signed the petition if it were filed

FARGO, ND — After months of gathering signatures on their petition to recall Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, a spokesperson for the group of citizens says they are no longer filing.

The spokesperson says the group is not confident about the validity of some of their signatures or if they had enough to file the petition.

Commissioner Piepkorn has come under fire for questioning the city on refugee resettlement programs and how much money is being spent on them.

Piepkorn said he is ready to file a request for the 3,500 names of everyone who signed the petition if it were filed.

His seat is up for re-election in June of 2018.