Horizon Middle School Students Remove Invasive Buckthorn

Seventh Grade Students Partnered Up With River Keepers, Fargo Park District, and the City of Fargo to Clean Up Invasive Buckthorn In Lindenwood Park

FARGO, ND — Horizon Middle School students put on some gloves and headed out into nature Friday.

The seventh graders traveled to Lindenwood Park where they helped remove invasive buckthorn that arborists had cut down.

Buckthorn is an invasive woody plant that grows along the forest and takes over the forest understory.

The students worked with River Keepers, Fargo Park District, and the City of Fargo on this project.

“Not only does it help us with the buckthorn removal, but it’s a great opportunity for them to get out in the parks,” said Sam Demarais, park forester for the Fargo Park District. “It’s a beautiful day and also teach them a little bit about volunteering and how they can help their community.”

This is a part of a larger project that Horizon Middle School seventh graders are a part of where they participate in service projects with nine different nonprofits in the community.