Jackie Do My Job: Golf Groundskeeper

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Learns What it Takes To Be a Groundskeeper at the Osgood Public Golf Course

All week long you’ve seen KVRR’s Jackie Kelly do different jobs throughout the area.

The final job Jackie learned how to do was be a groundskeeper at the Osgood Public Golf Course in Fargo.

Some of the tasks she did were clean up the golf balls on the course, roll the greens, and change out the holes.