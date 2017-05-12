Luke Lind throws three hitter, Bison Down Leathernecks

NDSU improves to 15-10 in conference play.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team claimed a 5-2 win over the Western Illinois University Leathernecks in the opening game of a three-game Summit League series on Friday, May 12, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, the Bison improve to 25-22 overall and 15-10 in Summit League play, while the Leathernecks drop to 18-26 on the season and 12-11 in league action. NDSU’s 15 league wins matches the record for most Summit League victories in a season set in 2011.

Senior designated hitter JT Core went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while junior outfielder Logan Busch added a pair of hits, including a triple, to lead North Dakota State.

NDSU senior pitcher Luke Lind (5-4) earned the win on the mound in his final start at Newman Outdoor Field after allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Reliever Chris Choles secured his fourth save of the season after giving up no earned runs on one hit with two strikeouts in three innings.

The Bison plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning to gain a 2-0 lead. Busch walked to leadoff the frame before scoring on Core’s double to right center. Tucker Rohde followed with an infield single, moving Core to third, before Danny Palmiscno hit a bunt single down the first base line to plate Core, increasing the NDSU advantage to 2-0.

North Dakota State increased its lead to 3-0 with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Hostetler doubled down the left field line before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mason Pierzchalski.

The Leathernecks trimmed the Bison lead to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but NDSU answered with two runs in the bottom-half of the inning to build its lead to 5-2. Busch tripled down the right field line before scoring on an infield single from Core. Alec Abercrombie plated the second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center.

Infielder Jonathan Fleek collected a pair of hits and compiled a pair of RBIs to lead Western Illinois in the batter’s box.

WIU starting pitcher Ian Koch (5-3) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up five earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work.

The Bison and Leathernecks are scheduled to play game two of the series Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.