Magnolia’s Restaurant Closes in Downtown Fargo

They did not give a specific reason for closing down shop

FARGO, ND — A Downtown Fargo restaurant is closing their doors less than three months after opening.

An announcement on Magnolia’s Facebook page says, “We are sorry that the restaurant is no longer open.”

They did not give a specific reason for closing down shop.

Magnolia’s was first opened by the owner of the popular Romo’s Tacos on February 15th.

The location, 402 Broadway, was recently home to Kitchen Gremlin, a restaurant which only lasted about 14 months.