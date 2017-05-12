Moorhead Police Ask for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Teen

If you have any information, please call the Red River Valley Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask for the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding any information on a missing teen.

Police said 17-year-old Sheyanne Butler was last seen at her home on April 16th.

They say she ran away from home and may still be in the area or in the Grand Forks area.

Police say they have looked into every lead but have been unable to locate her, find out who she has been with, or any possible vehicle she may be driving.

If you have any information, please call the Red River Valley Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask for the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.