From Mother To Mother: Advice for Mother’s Day

An experienced mom (Adam's) gives a new mom (Emily) some much-needed advice.

Parenting is hard, and there’s no handbook on how to make it happen the best way for your kid. That’s where Diana Sloan-Ladwig comes in, just a couple days shy of Mother’s Day. We celebrated it on the KVRR morning show live in-studio by letting Emily Welker pick Sloan-Ladwig’s brains about what it takes to raise a great kid. After all, she’s something of an expert — she raised Adam Ladwig.

With a special guest also live in-studio — Emily’s nine-month-old daughter!