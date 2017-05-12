Mountain Woman Injured in Crash with Semi Near Langdon
Authorities are still trying to figure out which vehicle crossed the center line first
LANGDON, ND — One woman was injured after a crash with a semi near Langdon.
Officers say 25-year-old Shelby Goodoien of Mountain, North Dakota crashed head-on with a semi on Highway 66 Thursday afternoon.
She was airlifted to Altru in Grand Forks with serious injuries.
The semi driver, a 35-year-old St. John man, was not hurt.
Authorities say they are still trying to figure out which vehicle crossed the center line first.
A portion of the highway was shut down for about an hour.