Mountain Woman Injured in Crash with Semi Near Langdon

Authorities are still trying to figure out which vehicle crossed the center line first

LANGDON, ND — One woman was injured after a crash with a semi near Langdon.

Officers say 25-year-old Shelby Goodoien of Mountain, North Dakota crashed head-on with a semi on Highway 66 Thursday afternoon.

She was airlifted to Altru in Grand Forks with serious injuries.

The semi driver, a 35-year-old St. John man, was not hurt.

Authorities say they are still trying to figure out which vehicle crossed the center line first.

A portion of the highway was shut down for about an hour.