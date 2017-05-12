NDSU Softball Slides into Summit League Title Game

Vanessa Anderson hits Home Run for third straight game.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State’s Vanessa Anderson hit her third home run of the tournament to help lead the Bison to a 6-3 victory over No. 3 Western Illinois in The Summit League tournament loser’s bracket Friday at the Ellig Sports Complex.

Western Illinois (22-32), was led by Hailey Duwa with a home run and a sacrifice fly for her second RBI of the game. The Leathernecks scored three runs, two from Duwa and one on a Marlow home run.

Anderson and DeCamp went back-to-back with solo shots to right and center field. The Bison pushed these two runs across with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

North Dakota State advances to play host and top-seeded IUPUI in Saturday’s championship round. It is the NDSU’s ninth appearance in the championship game.

The Bison wasted no time with Stavrou leading them off with a single. Soriano, Beatty, DeCamp, Luciano each had a single in the first inning. NDSU took an early 4-0 lead.

Kelsey Marlow, Vanessa Anderson and Montana DeCamp had a game high of two RBI.

Marlow had the best batting average of the game going 2-of-3 (.347)

Six of North Dakota State’s nine starters registered a base hit in the ball game.

Jacquelyn Sertic gets her 17th win on the season.

North Dakota State moves on to face No. 1 IUPUI in Saturday’s championship round at 1 p.m. CT