West Fargo Celebrates Arbor Day With All Things Trees

The City of West Fargo celebrated Arbor Day with a local elementary school

WEST FARGO, ND — The City of West Fargo couldn’t have asked for better spring weather as they took the afternoon to celebrate Arbor Day.

A tree planting activity with third grade students from L.E Berger Elementary School was set up at West Fargo City Hall.

The city also takes a moment to celebrate a long-time resident and plant a tree in their name.

Lester Hazer’s tree was planted at West Fargo City Hall and later will be moved to a city park near the VFW.

City officials say this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the community and learn about trees.

“The shade and the heating and the cooling and the food and the paper and the timber industry and all that kind of stuff,” said Chad Zander, who is the Public Works Program Coordinator with West Fargo. “So it’s just that time of year when it’s getting nice outside and everyone can start looking at trees.”

The Arbor Day Celebration was sponsored by the West Fargo Urban Forestry Committee.