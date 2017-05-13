Thousands Honor Jason Moszer and Other Fallen Officers at the National Mall

National Police Week in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen law enforcement heroes including Officer Jason Moszer

WASHINGTON D.C. — It is a time to respect, honor and remember.

National Police Week events are underway in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen law enforcement heroes, including Officer Jason Moszer of Fargo.

Moszer’s name was among the 394 fallen United States law enforcement officers honored at the 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

Thousands of people filled the National Mall Saturday evening.

Chief Dave Todd of the Fargo Police Department was one of many Red River Valley officers who traveled to the nation’s capitol in honor of Jason Moszer.

“It’s our officer,” Todd said. “So to see our officer in a place that’s so special, it’s emotional. You’re proud of your officer, you miss your officer, we’ve been moving through the grief for the last year or so. We’re looking forward to not just grieving, but also remembering in a positive way the special guy that he was. I think this helps us do that, we remember the good things. He’ll always be a part of the Fargo Police Department, his family will always be a part of our family and this brings that all together.”

