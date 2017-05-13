Girl on Bicycle Injured After Being Hit by a Teen Driver in Grand Forks

Police said a 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a teen driver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks said a 12-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy at around 6:45 Saturday afternoon.

The girl was taken to Altru Hospital by ambulance for unspecified injuries.

Authorities said she was heading south on her bike while the car was heading west before the two collided at the intersection of 10th Street and 17th Avenue South.

This intersection only has two stop signs for north and south bound traffic.

Authorities have not issued any citations at this time.

No identities were released.