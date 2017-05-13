NDSU Men’s and Women’s T&F win Summit Championships

NDSU women win 20th consecutive title, men win 8th straight.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s track & field team captured its eighth consecutive outdoor conference title, winning the Summit League Championships by a 54-point margin on Saturday. The Bison have now won nine outdoor crowns in 10 years of league membership and 15 titles in the past decade including indoor.

NDSU finished with 253 points. South Dakota State was second with 199 points, and South Dakota was third with 194.

Oregon, Liberty and Albany are the only other three Division I schools to own current winning streaks of seven or more outdoor conference titles.

A pair of Bison won individual titles on Saturday. NDSU junior Steffan Stroh brought him his second gold medal of the meet, winning the discus at 173-9 (52.97m) to go along with his hammer throw title from Thursday. Redshirt freshman Elliott Stone used a furious finishing kick to win the 5000m in 14:50.70.

Stroh was named the Championship Field MVP after scoring 25 team points in the throwing events.

Junior Landon Jochim (47.17) and sophomore Jacob Richter (47.96) finished second and fourth in the 400m dash. They were joined by sophomore J.T. Butler and Byrne Curl on the runner-up 4x400m relay team in 3:13.37.

NDSU took third, sixth and seventh in the 400m hurdles with Aron Klos (53.23), Brian Ferry (54.47) and Andrew Steinwand (55.24). Bison decathletes finished fourth, fifth and eighth in the 110m hurdles with Angus Stoudt, Ben Klimpke and Ryan Enerson, respectively.

Butler finished fifth in the 200m dash in 21.39 and took sixth in the 100m dash, running 10.74.

Camron Roehl (3:54.91) and Matt Jennings (3:55.35) placed fifth and sixth for the Bison in the 1500m. In the 800m, Curl took fifth and freshman Tim Heikkila was seventh.

Bison freshman Connor Salisbury had a season-best in the pole vault, clearing 15-03.50 (4.66m) for sixth place. Jacob McBride and Conrad Schwarzkopf both placed in their third event of the meet, with McBride sixth in the discus and Schwarzkopf eighth.

—

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s track & field team won its 10th consecutive Summit League outdoor team title in impressive fashion on Saturday, dominating the competition like never before during the past decade. The Bison women took first place in 15 of the 21 events.

NDSU totaled a league-record 335 points to win by a 94-point margin over second-place South Dakota. Over the course of the meet, NDSU won nine of the 12 track events, taking first place in every event contested on the track other than the 5000m, 10,000m and 100m hurdles.

Counting their 10 straight indoor team championships, the Bison women have now captured 20 consecutive Summit League team titles.

Senior Rose Jackson finished the conference meet with five gold medals, winning the 100m dash, 200m dash and leading off the Bison 4x100m relay that took first place. Jackson claimed league titles in the heptathlon and long jump on Friday. Her times in the 100m (11.57) and 200m (23.57) both stand as the second-fastest in NDSU history.

NDSU senior Katelyn Weimerskirch became the first athlete in league history to win four straight discus titles, throwing a school record 181-0 (55.16m) that ranks 18th in the NCAA this season.

Junior Alexis Woods clocked the second-fastest 400m in school history, taking first place in 52.99 for her first individual league title – a performance that broke the meet and facility records. Senior Amy Andrushko claimed her third consecutive outdoor title in the 800m in 2:08.06.

One of the top Bison performances of the day came early in the meet when senior Taylor Janssen used a late kick to surge to the 1500m championship, bringing a roar from the home crowd. Janssen ran 4:26.89 to rank fourth all-time at NDSU in the event.

Senior Morgan Milbrath won her first league title in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 1:00.02. Junior Amanda Levin was the runner-up in 1:01.06 to rank eighth in school history.

The Bison swept the relay titles. NDSU won the 4x100m relay in 45.62 with Jackson, Milbrath, Gabby Grommesh and Woods, and the Bison claimed their 10th straight 4x400m relay crown with Woods, Milbrath, Jenny Guibert and Andrushko.

NDSU junior Piper Jensen won the first Summit League triple jump title by a Bison woman since 2010, leaping 39-03.75 (11.98m). Redshirt freshman Bailey DeMar was the runner-up at 38-11.50 (11.87m).

Milbrath took runner-up honors in the 400m dash in 53.85, and Woods was third in the 200m in 24.64.