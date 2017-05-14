Entire Metro Invited To Celebrate The Community

The party is designed to build a stronger community and welcome those who just joined it

FARGO, N.D.–The party that everybody is invited to is here once again.

The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation is hosting its semi–annual welcome celebration.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sanctuary Events Center.

Activities will include performances from a number of local art groups.

Whether you moved here in the last week, or in the last decade, the event is designed to bring everybody in the community together.

All ages are welcome.

People are asked to register before hand.

You can do so by clicking here.

The cost is $5.