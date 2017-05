Days Left to Finish Minnesota Budget Deal

No budget deal could mean another government shutdown

Minnesota’s political leaders have just days left to come up with a budget deal.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature have until the May 22 deadline to finish the budget.

They need to come up with a plan to spend a $1.65 billion surplus.

We are inching closer to a potential government shutdown but that’s nothing new to the state of Minnesota.

It happened in 2011, when Dayton and the GOP deadlocked over solving a $6 billion budget shortfall

The shutdown lasted 20 days.