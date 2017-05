Two Unmanned Aircraft for North Dakota National Guard

MQ-9 Reaper to be used for training

Happy Hooligans will return to the skies above Fargo.

The North Dakota National Air Guard’s 119th Wing will receive two unmanned aircraft this summer.

It’s part of the U.S. Air Force’s larger plan to upgrade its remotely piloted capability.

The aircraft is called the MQ-9 Reaper. It will be used for training purposes.

This will mark the first time military aircraft will be in the area since August 2014.