“Attacks on Our Police Must End”: President Trump Speaks to Thousands at National Police Memorial Service

A memorial was held on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and featured the biggest names in town

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of around 75 people, including Fargo Police, local law enforcement agencies and the family of Jason Moszer, have spent the past few days in Washington, D.C. to honor Jason and other fallen officers.

This is Police Memorial Day and for the Moszer family and the families of 233 other fallen officers, it’s been a somber and tear-filled celebration of lives lost.

As the Roll Call of Heroes is read, one by one, families come forward, including Jason’s widow, children and parents, to place a flower in a wreath to honor their loved one.

One name is read every half minute until all 234 fallen officers in 2016 are recognized.

“We thank God for having blessed so many of us with such incredible heroes,” said President Trump. “We pledge our solidarity with their families and loved ones and many of those great families and survivors are here with us today. I’d love for you to stand up. What incredible people. Your loved ones are looking down on you right now and they’re very proud.”

The president also had a message about the continuing violence against officers across the country.

“Attacks on our police must end,” he declared. “They must end right now.”

Some of Fargo’s finest officers were in attendance at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, wearing the thin blue line and Officer Moszer’s number on their badges.

Officers in uniforms from across the country, honoring their comrades.

Listening to uplifting music by country singer Kellie Pickler and hearing words of support from Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m confident today that millions of Americans stand with us in spirit and are breathing a silent prayer for your service and your families,” he said.

The road here for the Moszer family began on February 11, 2016.

Fargo Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in north Fargo near Sanford Hospital.

The suspect fired at police with at least one bullet striking 33-year-old Officer Jason Moszer.

He later died at the hospital.

Since then, the community has rallied around the family with well wishes, support and fundraisers.

But, not much has eased the pain of the past 15 months.

“It’s been hard, but it’s getting better,” said an emotional Dave Moszer, Jason’s father.

Dave and his family have the comfort of knowing the entire force, including the chief, is on their side.

“I speak to Rachel on a fairly regular basis as well as Jason’s parents,” said Chief David Todd. “We’ve got a good relationship with them. Dave and Karen ask my wife and I to come to hockey games at the Fargo Force, which is one of their favorite things to do. We’re a pretty tight family and we’ll stay that way.”

And what would Jason think of all the honors and accolades?

“He’d probably go that’s enough…that’s enough,” chuckled Jason’s father.

Dave told KVRR’s TJ Nelson he was excited to meet Senator Heitkamp at the memorial service but is even more excited to get back to Fargo after a busy and very emotion packed few days in Washington, D.C.

He also said it’s been very emotional for Jason’s widow, Rachel, as you would expect.

Unfortunately, North Dakota will be represented at next year’s service after the shooting death of Rolette County Deputy Sheriff Colt Allery in January of this year.