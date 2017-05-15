Bills for DAPL Protests Still Coming in for Reimbursement

BISMARCK, ND — The bills for the Dakota Access pipeline protest costs continue to come in from several law enforcement agencies across the state.

The state Division of Disaster Emergency Services says they have paid $719,000 to the Fargo Police Department.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office submitted a final bill for $819-thousand dollars but so far, has only received $62,000 in reimbursements.

The bills cover salaries, overtime pay, meals, lodging, mileage and other expenses.

State officials say they will pay within 30 days of receiving the bill.

They say so far, more than $28 million has been paid out.

Gov. Burgum is requesting $38 million in federal disaster aid for the state.