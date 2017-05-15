Central Cass Celebrates Groundbreaking for $26 Million Expansion Project

The project costing $26 million dollars is geared to improve school for students

CASSELTON, ND– Central Cass Public Schools is gearing up to start construction at full force.

But, part of building something new means a bittersweet goodbye to the old.

“We simply are completely out of room,” said Morgan Forness, Superintendent of Central Cass Public Schools.

Central Cass Public Schools celebrated the start of its $26 million expansion project.

“We really needed to have a plan in place, to know how to address the growing population,” said Forness.

With that came an opportunity to add options for all of Casselton.

“We have a wellness center, a theater, an auxiliary gymnasium space and a music wing that will be utilized by both school and community for a wide array of needs,” said Forness.

It also means saying goodbye to parts of the building that may be home to memories dating back to 1948.

The Central Cass family had an opportunity to write out their best moments.

“From opponent from when she was at Chaffey, to teammate when they combined schools, to teacher,” Forness said while looking at the floor of one person’s memory.

The gym floor includes the superintendent’s own memories.

“Tipped to me this way and I forgot and made a lay up and scored two points for the other team,” Forness said recalling his basketball game.

Work has already begun throughout the school.

“You can see some of the things that are getting put in place here…ceilings, floors,” Forness said.

The project includes building a brand new softball field as well as replacing the grass with turf on the current football and baseball field

“Whether it’s an athletic activity or an expression of the arts, we support both and we want to embrace both and fund both appropriately,” said Forness.

“I think this is going to be a great place,” said senior Christopher Utt, who is Student Body Vice President. “I’ll always call this home and I one day hope to send my own kids here.”

The project captures what the school pushes: students first, community always, and excellence forever.

The renovations to the elementary side of the school are expected to be finished in time for the fall 2018 school year.