Delta Airlines Introduces New Face-Scan Bag-Check Kiosk at MSP-International

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Delta Airlines is testing out some new technology in Minnesota in the hopes of making the bag check more efficient and twice as fast.

Face-scanning kiosks are being set up in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport and will use facial recognition technology to match your identity to your passport photo.

You go to the kiosk, tag your own bags, pay the fee and drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

The airline says the scanned facial images are not stored and the system complies with all privacy laws.