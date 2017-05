Fargo Man Sentenced in Rape and Murder

Landon Lauwagie, 23, had pleaded guilty in the asphyxiation death of 40 year-old Cory Terlecky. Lauwagie faced a possible in prison term.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man who raped and murdered a woman in her So. Fargo townhouse a year ago has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Lauwagie and Terlecky knew one another.