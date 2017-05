Fargo Officer Jason Moszer’s Name Added To National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

The names of 394 officers were added to the memorial in a ceremony on the Capitol Mall.

Washington, DC – Fallen officers from across the country, including Fargo Police Office Jason Moszer, are being honored during 2017 National Police Week activities in our nation’s capital.

The names of 394 officers were added to the memorial in a ceremony on the National Mall.