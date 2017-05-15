Kennedy Elementary School Wins CenturyLink Foundation Grant

Third Graders at Kennedy Elementary School Will Recieve iPads Through Grant

FARGO, ND — Two local third grade teachers made their school more tech savvy.

Melanie Unser and Bernadette Medbery of Kennedy Elementary School were awarded a $4,897 grant for iPads and software.

The grant is from the CenturyLink Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program.

The teachers said they would use the technology to teach third graders coding, physics, mathematics and basic animation.

“This is really important for us,” said Medbery. “We feel like education is so important, it’s where our heart is and to get something like this to get children to learn more is very important to us.”

The teachers said one app they are excited to use is called Seesaw and it acts as an online portfolio that allows students to share their schoolwork with teachers, parents, and people in school.