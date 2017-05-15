KVRR Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Fargo Man Sentenced in Rape and Murder
FARGO (KFGO) - A Fargo man who raped and murdered a woman in her So. Fargo townhouse a year ago has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. Landon Lauwagie, 23, had pleaded guilty in the asphyxiation death… continue reading ›
National Police Week: Officer Jason Moszer's Name Honored in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Fallen officers from across the country, including Fargo Police Office Jason Moszer, are being honored during 2017 National Police Week activities in our nation's capital. We come to you tonight… continue reading ›
Preparing Children For A New Baby In The House
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.--Packing a bag for the hospital is just one of them many items on the to–do list before a new baby arrives! One thing professionals said you might forget about, is preparing… continue reading ›