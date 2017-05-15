LEGO Mania Takes Over Katherine Kilbourne Burgum Center for Creativity

Kids spent the afternoon crafting lego pottery bowls and cups at Plains Art Museum

FARGO, ND — LEGO Mania took over the Katherine Kilbourne Burgum Center for Creativity.

Kids joined together at Plains Art Museum for the monthly Pottery on the Wheel.

During the art session, kids were able to use their hands, cutting tools and stamps to transform their pottery bowl or cup into a square LEGO.

Organizers say it’s the perfect opportunity for kids to do something out of the norm with arts and crafts.

“I think it’s pretty incredible to see people light up and it’s an opportunity to do something that they don’t normally get a chance to do in their normal lives,” said James Wolberg, who is the studio manager of the Plains Art Museum. “Painting and drawing is accessible. You can do that at home, but something like this facility isn’t really available elsewhere.”

On Thursday, Plains Art Museum will be holding Green Card Youth Voices Fargo, which is a book reading and exhibit.