ND Attorney General Says Devils Lake City Commission Violated Open Meeting Laws

A city assessment found low morale and reports of a hostile work environment at the police department
Alison Voorhees

 

DEVILS LAKE, ND — Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Devils Lake City Commission violated the state’s open meeting laws.

Stenehjem says the commission met secretly in early April to discuss a report on the city’s police chief and his top captain.

Last month, Chief Keith Schroeder and Captain Jon Barnett were placed on paid administrative leave.

A city assessment found low morale and reports of a hostile work environment at the police department.

Stenehjem says the closed meeting is public and the commission must release the audio or a transcript of the executive session.

Related Post

West Fargo City Commission Taking Action on Police...
City of West Fargo Releases List of Police Chief A...
Officers Around the Country Pay Respects to Fallen...
Mike Reitan Rejects West Fargo’s Separation ...

You Might Like