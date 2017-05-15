ND Attorney General Says Devils Lake City Commission Violated Open Meeting Laws

DEVILS LAKE, ND — Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Devils Lake City Commission violated the state’s open meeting laws.

Stenehjem says the commission met secretly in early April to discuss a report on the city’s police chief and his top captain.

Last month, Chief Keith Schroeder and Captain Jon Barnett were placed on paid administrative leave.

A city assessment found low morale and reports of a hostile work environment at the police department.

Stenehjem says the closed meeting is public and the commission must release the audio or a transcript of the executive session.