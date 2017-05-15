Sanford Health Bringing in Hometown Fave, Legendary Musician and Superstar for Big Opening

FARGO, ND — Sanford Health announces some big named guests to help them celebrate the grand opening of its new hospital in south Fargo.

Fergie and Lionel Richie will perform, along with an appearance from NFL football player Carson Wentz.

The concert is scheduled for June 21st.

It is only for employees and their guests.

Sanford will hold a community event June 22nd for the public to tour the new medical center.

It’s set to open July 25th.