Downtown Fargo Brightens Up the Streets for Spring

Fargo Park District Hangs Flower Baskets Down Broadway Street

FARGO, ND — Although the weather may be dreary outside, the Fargo Park District did their best to brighten up the Downtown Fargo area.

The Park District hung 175 colorful flower baskets from lampposts all down Broadway.

Greg Haberman of the Fargo Park District said that although it was wet out, the flowers were hung today because they came in from out of town.

“It’s not an ideal day for this, but we’re getting the baskets up and it’s looking a lot more like spring,” he added.

The Fargo Park District hangs the flower baskets up each year in hopes to beautify Broadway.

Haberman says the flowers came from the Downtown Fargo Business Improvement District.