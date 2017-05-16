Grand Forks Police Investigate Burglary at Infinite Vapor

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Police have arrested four people in connection with a burglary at a vapor store.

Nicholas Endersbe, 18, and Jacob Garceau, 18, both of Grand Forks, and two juveniles are in custody.

Police say they responded to Infinite Vapor, located at 2655 24th Avenue South.

They say a witness heard glass breaking and saw four people running away from the business.

Authorities are asking for help in locating the items taken from the store.

“I think the number one thing is to call the police right away when you see something suspicious like this,” said Lt. Brett Johnson. “The citizen definitely did the right thing. They saw or heard something that they thought was odd and called the police department right away and because of their quick phone call, that meant that officers got there quickly.”

If you have any information, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.