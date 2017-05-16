Mayville – Town of the Week 5-16-17

You Might Like
Northern Valley Law Enforcement Remember Those Who Have Fallen
GRAND FORKS, ND -- It's National Police Week and departments across the country are honoring their fallen heroes in blue. Emotions were high during the seventh annual Northern Valley Police Week Memorial Service. As… continue reading ›
Traffic Stop Leads to Five Arrests Near Casselton
CASSELTON, ND -- Five people are in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop on I94 near Casselton. Cory Fleischfresser, 30, Alberto Carpentier, 25, Oddessa Rodriguez, 26, Bryan Grob, 39, and 24–year–old Timothy Bjornson have been arrested. The… continue reading ›
Authorities Identify Teen Shot In Princeton
PRINCETON, Minn-- Authorities in Princeton, Minnesota have identified the teen found shot to death at his home. Police say they responded to a report of a gun going off at a home and found the body of 14–year–old Eric… continue reading ›