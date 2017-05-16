Northern Valley Law Enforcement Remember Those Who Have Fallen

The 7th Annual Northern Valley Police Week Memorial Service was held in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — It’s National Police Week and departments across the country are honoring their fallen heroes in blue.

Emotions were high during the seventh annual Northern Valley Police Week Memorial Service.

As flags were raised, people prayed for their loved ones and law enforcement and community members took the afternoon to pay tribute to those who are lost but not forgotten.

“Police Week is just the way for us to again remember the people that did those things,” said Deputy Chief Jim Remer with the Grand Forks Police Department. “They went into situations that were maybe just responding to a call of service and they got into a car crash.”

“For us to stand together and be here for this and support each other, it’s a great thing,” said Sheriff Gerald Medrud with the Rolette County Police Department.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors, reading of roll call for fallen officers, a 21 gun salute and a flag folding.

There was a special remembrance for Rollette County Deputy Colt Allery, who lost his life on duty this past January.

“He was a young officer, five years into his career and his life and he leaves behind a fiancé and five children, which is a sad thing,” said Sheriff Medrud.

He said having a memorial service like this helps him and the other officers heal during difficult times.

“We’re still in the healing process,” said Sheriff Medrud. “Its only been months so it’s good that we have something like this. It means a lot.”

Although parts of the service brought back tragic memories for some of the officers…

“When they read off the names of the fallen and then lay the rose on there, that’s always a poignant time,” said Deputy Chief Remer.

…they said it’s crucial for the officers who are still standing to continue to serve, protect and watch over the people of the Northern Red River Valley.

“I’m happy to be here to do this,” said Sheriff Medrud.

Police Week in North Dakota continues tomorrow with another Peace Officer Memorial Service held at 1:30 in Bismarck.